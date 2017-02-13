HCC- Home Page
Aamir Khan To Star As Astronaut Rakesh Sharma In Biopic

February 13, 2017.
Bollywood News
Aamir Khan was last seen in Dangal (Courtesy: aamirkhanturkey )

After Dangal, actor Aamir Khan is all set to star in another biopic based on the astronaut. The 51-year-old actor is will feature as Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly into space, reported Mumbai Mirror. The report suggests that the film will be the story of retired Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma and it will be titled Salute and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Aamir Khan. “Siddharth had approached Aamir with the script of his last film and this time too he went straight to him. The 2018 film will be made under his newly-launched banner RK Films (Roy Kapur Films). It will be directed by Mahesh Mathai,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

