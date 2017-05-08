AAP crisis deepens as Arvind Kejriwal faces corruption allegations

By Anuja & Gyan Varma

New Delhi: Amid a growing internal rift and a string of electoral losses, the crisis within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deepened on Sunday after sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of accepting a bribe of Rs2 crore in cash at his official residence from Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain.

This is the first time that a corruption allegation of accepting illegal money has been made directly against Kejriwal. The allegations gain significance given that Delhi’s incumbent party was born out of an anti-corruption agitation and won a historic mandate in 2015 by promising a clean and transparent government.

Credit: livemint.com