AAP crisis deepens as Arvind Kejriwal faces corruption allegations

Kapil Mishra at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday. Mishra follows several senior leaders who have quit the Aam Aadmi Party, including Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan and Vinod Kumar Binny, most of whom cited a lack of inner party democracy. Photo: PTi

By Anuja & Gyan Varma

New Delhi: Amid a growing internal rift and a string of electoral losses, the crisis within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deepened on Sunday after sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of accepting a bribe of Rs2 crore in cash at his official residence from Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain.

This is the first time that a corruption allegation of accepting illegal money has been made directly against Kejriwal. The allegations gain significance given that Delhi’s incumbent party was born out of an anti-corruption agitation and won a historic mandate in 2015 by promising a clean and transparent government.

Credit: livemint.com

