Abhinaya School of Performing Arts Holds Annual “Rasaanubhava”

HOUSTON: Students and parents of Abhinaya School of Performing Arts look forward to their annual dance event “Rasaanubhava” with great fervor and anticipation. This year’s performance took place at Westchester Academy for International Studies on April 28, 2019.

Beginners, junior, intermediate, senior and advanced students performed dances choreographed in Bharathanatyam to traditional and contemporary themes. While the beginners demonstrated the adavus or basic steps learned during their academic year, the junior and intermediate students performed the Pushpanjali, Jathiswaram,Thillana and Bhajan.The senior students performed the Varnam while the advanced learners performed Keerthanams, Ashtakams, and Thillanas.

Neeraja Setlur, emcee for the day, provided eloquent explanations to the dances. The logistics were very effectively handled by the organizing committee headed by Anandi Subramanian, Deepthi Setlur, Priya Chandru and Ajaya Sonde. Parent and student volunteers assisted the teachers in effectively execution of the performances.

The director, Indrani Parthasarathy, well versed in the Pandanallur style of Bharathanatyam and also trained in Kuchipudi style of dancing, is the daughter of the Karnataka Kalathilaka Guru Smt. Radha Sridhar of Bangalore. She has to her credit more than 100 solo performances and has been a performer in India, UAE and USA.

Indrani established the “Abhinaya School of Performing Arts” in 2001, which is originally based in Katy, has now has 0branches in Cypress. Two other staff members, Krithika Ganesh and Anupama Nagasimha, assist in teaching and in the institutes other activities.