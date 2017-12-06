Abhishek Bachchan Incinerates Troll Who Called Aaradhya ‘Beauty Without Brains’

One of the reasons behind Abhishek Bachchan’s high coolness quotient is the way he deals with trolls. Abhishek is known to have never shied away from confronting social media trolls, especially with sarcasm. Something similar happened earlier this week, when a Twitter user (who seems to have made her profile private now) had something to say about Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya, who celebrated her sixth birthday last month. Well, well, well… what the user didn’t know was that she was treading on rough waters, because Abhishek has a history of schooling trolls and had tweeted a disclaimer two years ago that: “Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool.”

Credit: ndtv.com