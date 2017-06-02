Abrahams Oriental Rugs Hosts Grand Opening of New Post Oak Store

By Pramod Kulkarni

Houston: One of the brightest beacons of the growth of the Indian community is Abrahams Oriental Rugs.

From humble beginning on Beechnut as a rug import company in 1974, Abrahams has now flourished to showcase their oriental rugs, dhurries and other luxury goods at three of the premeir retail locations in Houston: Galleria, Decorative Center on Woodway and West University.

Owners Sam and Omana Abrahams hosted the grand opening of their newest location on 1801 Post Oak on Thursday, May 25 evening. The Abrahams were joined at this special occasion by two of their daughters, Annie and Rachel.

More than 150 clients, friends and wellwishers attended the open house. In brief remarks, Sam Abraham said the open house was also intended to serve as the 43rd anniversary of their oriental rug enterprise. Besides rug sales and service, Abrahams also provide rug cleaning and repair services.

A special treat during the evening was the presentation of four arias by performers from the Houston Grand Opera. Abrahams serve on the boards of the HGO and the Houston Symphony.

For more information, visit abrahamsrugs.com