Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Abrahams Oriental Rugs Hosts Grand Opening of New Post Oak Store

Added by Indo American News on June 2, 2017.
Saved under Community, Current Stories, Headlines
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The latest location of Abrahams Oriental Rugs and Treasures is in the heart of the Galleria at 1801 Post Oak. This location is intended to stock Abrahams’ finest offerings.

The latest location of Abrahams Oriental Rugs and Treasures is in the heart of the Galleria at 1801 Post Oak. This location is intended to stock Abrahams’ finest offerings.

By Pramod Kulkarni

Houston: One of the brightest beacons of the growth of the Indian community is Abrahams Oriental Rugs.

From humble beginning on Beechnut as a rug import company in 1974, Abrahams has now flourished to showcase their oriental rugs, dhurries and other luxury goods at three of the premeir retail locations in Houston: Galleria, Decorative Center on Woodway and West University.

Abrahams Oriental Rugs and Treasures owners Sam and Omana Abraham pose on the floor of their new Post Oak store with one of several fashion models, who were presenting a selection of the luxurious oriental rugs that were available for sale at a special discount.

Abrahams Oriental Rugs and Treasures owners Sam and Omana Abraham pose on the floor of their new Post Oak store with one of several fashion models, who were presenting a selection of the luxurious oriental rugs that were available for sale at a special discount.

Owners Sam and Omana Abrahams hosted the grand opening of their newest location on 1801 Post Oak on Thursday, May 25 evening. The Abrahams were joined at this special occasion by two of their daughters, Annie and Rachel.

More than 150 clients, friends and wellwishers attended the open house. In brief remarks, Sam Abraham said the open house was also intended to serve as the 43rd anniversary of their oriental rug enterprise. Besides rug sales and service, Abrahams also provide rug cleaning and repair services.

Sam and Omana Abraham (left) introduce Houston Grand Opera performers (center) with their daughters Rachel and Annie (right).

Sam and Omana Abraham (left) introduce Houston Grand Opera performers (center) with their daughters Rachel and Annie (right).

A special treat during the evening was the presentation of four arias by performers from the Houston Grand Opera. Abrahams serve on the boards of the HGO and the Houston Symphony.

For more information, visit abrahamsrugs.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *