Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Activist turned Politician, Pramila Jayapal storms into Politico Power List

Added by Indo American News on December 6, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

61926600

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has figured in the Politico’s Power List for the year 2018, for having assumed the mantle of a House ‘leader of resistance’.

Jayapal, 52, ranked fifth on 18 is the only Indian- American to figure in the Politico’s power list.

“18 to watch in 2018 highlights politicians, activists and operatives across the country who are poised to have a big year in 2018. Jayapal, a fast-rising democratic star and determined critic of President Donald Trump, has assumed the mantle of a House “leader of the resistance.” the magazine said.

 

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *