Activist turned Politician, Pramila Jayapal storms into Politico Power List

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has figured in the Politico’s Power List for the year 2018, for having assumed the mantle of a House ‘leader of resistance’.

Jayapal, 52, ranked fifth on 18 is the only Indian- American to figure in the Politico’s power list.

“18 to watch in 2018 highlights politicians, activists and operatives across the country who are poised to have a big year in 2018. Jayapal, a fast-rising democratic star and determined critic of President Donald Trump, has assumed the mantle of a House “leader of the resistance.” the magazine said.

