Actor Salman Khan Acquitted In Illegal Arms Case, Was Present In Court

January 18, 2017.
Bollywood News
Actor Salman Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in a 1998 arms case (PTI photo)

JODHPUR: Movie star Salman Khan was given the benefit of doubt today by a court in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, which held him “not guilty” of keeping an unlicensed weapon and using it during an alleged deer hunt in 1998. He had been charged under the Arms Act as part of several cases linked to the poaching of blackbuck.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt, the 51-year-old came to the Jodhpur court with his sister Alvira. Within minutes, he was let off. The judge said the evidence against him was not strong enough.

NDTV

