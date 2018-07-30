Aditya Birla group firm buys US firm Aleris for $2.58 billion
Added by Indo American News on July 30, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: Aditya Birla, Aleris Corporation, Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Hindalco, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA, Washington
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group
MUMBAI: Aditya Birla group’s Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Hindalco, has agreed to purchase US-based Aleris Corporation, a global aluminium rolled products major, for $2.58 billion in a debt finance deal.
Novelis will take over 13 production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia as part of the acquisition.
Click here to read more…
Credit: indianexpress.com