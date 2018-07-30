Aditya Birla group firm buys US firm Aleris for $2.58 billion

MUMBAI: Aditya Birla group’s Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Hindalco, has agreed to purchase US-based Aleris Corporation, a global aluminium rolled products major, for $2.58 billion in a debt finance deal.

Novelis will take over 13 production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia as part of the acquisition.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com