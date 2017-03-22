Adityanath orders security, amenities in temples ahead of Navratri, Ram Navami

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state administration and police to strengthen security and amenities in temples across the state, including in Ayodhya, ahead of the Basant Navratri and Ram Navami festivals.

“Security arrangments at all levels must be up to the mark and the police must watch out of anti-social elements,” he said.

Credit: hindustantimes.com