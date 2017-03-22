IAN- Home Page
Adityanath orders security, amenities in temples ahead of Navratri, Ram Navami

Added by Indo American News on March 22, 2017.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, has warned officials that no laxity will be tolerated in arrangements for Navratri.(PIB Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state administration and police to strengthen security and amenities in temples across the state, including in Ayodhya, ahead of the Basant Navratri and Ram Navami festivals.

“Security arrangments at all levels must be up to the mark and the police must watch out of anti-social elements,” he said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

