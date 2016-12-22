Advance Screening a Success: LION

HOUSTON: On Tuesday, December 13, over 350 people arrived at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to attend an advance screening hosted by Indo-American News of the upcoming feature film, LION, based on Saroo Brieley’s remarkable book A Long Way Home, which details his inspiring search for his family after becoming lost and separated from his older brother while at a train station at the age of five. Movie-goers were taken on an emotional journey of self-discovery, bravery, and love. With incomparable performances from Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, and Sunny Pawar, LION will make you miss home. In partnership with the non-profit organization, Lion Heart, LION is helping over 80,000 lost children in India and around the world. Please visit lionmovie.com and donate to help children like Saroo. Nominated for Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role by the Houston Film Critics Society, LION, opens Sunday, December 25 with engagements at AMC Gulfpointe 30, Edwards Marq*E Stadium 23, Landmark River Oaks Theatre, and AMC Studio 30.