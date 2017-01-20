After Indian flag doormat, Amazon withdraws offensive flip-flops

After Amazon withdrew a Tri-coloured doormat offensive to Indian sensitivities from its Canadian platform in the face of warnings by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, the e-commerce major has now also pulled out flip-flops bearing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, a senior official said on Thursday.

“We have been in touch with Amazon both in Washington as well as in Delhi and we have had constructive conversations,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in his media briefing here.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com