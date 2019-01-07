After The Accidental Prime Minister, The Tashkent Files set to create political storm
Added by Indo American News on January 7, 2019.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA, Washington
The Tashkent Files film stars veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.
After the much controversial trailer release of The Accidental Prime Minister, another film is all set to raise a storm in political circles ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year.