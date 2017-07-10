Eye Level- Home Page
Ahmedabad is India’s first World Heritage City

July 10, 2017
The Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad’s journey towards attaining a the world heritage tag city began in 1984. Photo: Manjil Purohit/Wikimedia Commons

UN cultural agency Unesco on Saturday declared the 600-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad as a world heritage city, the first Indian city  to make it to the list. The World Heritage Committee of Unesco met in Karlow, Poland on Saturday night where the decision was made.

“Thrilled to announce! Ahmedabad has just been declared India’s first World Heritage city by Unesco,” tweeted Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to Unesco.

Credit: livemint.com

