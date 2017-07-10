Ahmedabad is India’s first World Heritage City

UN cultural agency Unesco on Saturday declared the 600-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad as a world heritage city, the first Indian city to make it to the list. The World Heritage Committee of Unesco met in Karlow, Poland on Saturday night where the decision was made.

“Thrilled to announce! Ahmedabad has just been declared India’s first World Heritage city by Unesco,” tweeted Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to Unesco.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com