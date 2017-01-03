AIADMK chorus for Sasikala as Tamil Nadu chief minister grows louder

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) looks set to install its new general secretary V.K. Sasikala as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, a series of developments in the last few weeks pointing to an imminent shift in administrative power.

Sasikala, a close friend and confidante of J. Jayalalithaa, took charge as general secretary of the AIADMK on Saturday, three weeks after senior functionaries of the party started urging ‘Chinnamma’—Tamil for mother’s little sister, as she is known among her supporters—to fill the place “left vacant by Amma” (Jayalalithaa).

Credit: www.livemint.com