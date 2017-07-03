Air India employees’ union to meet, plan stir against privatisation

NEW DELHI: Air India’s largest employees’ union will hold its general body meeting in New Delhi this week to “organise its members for a movement” against the government’s decision to privatise the debt-ridden national carrier.

The Air Corporations Employees’ Union (ACEU) is also planning to meet a group of ministers to be set up by the government to look into the disinvestment of its stake in the airline. The ACEU is a grouping of Air India’s non-technical staff and comprises nearly 8,000 of the total 21,137 employees.

Credit: livemint.com