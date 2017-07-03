Eye Level- Home Page
Air India employees’ union to meet, plan stir against privatisation

Added by Indo American News on July 3, 2017.
Seven unions of Air India have already joined hands to oppose the privatisation of the financially bleeding Air India. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India’s largest employees’ union will hold its general body meeting in New Delhi this week to “organise its members for a movement” against the government’s decision to privatise the debt-ridden national carrier.

The Air Corporations Employees’ Union (ACEU) is also planning to meet a group of ministers to be set up by the government to look into the disinvestment of its stake in the airline. The ACEU is a grouping of Air India’s non-technical staff and comprises nearly 8,000 of the total 21,137 employees.

