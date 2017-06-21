Air India sale offers tickets starting at Rs 706

Eye Level- Home Page
June 21, 2017
Jumping on to the monsoon sale bandwagon, national carrier Air India is offering fares starting Rs 706 (all inclusive). The sale called “Saavan Special 2017 Sale” is on till Wednesday June 21. The promotional offer is applicable for travel between July 1, 2017 to September 20.

As is the norm with these sales, limited seats are available on a first come, first served basis. The Air India offer is valid on flights on select sectors in the domestic network. A quick search on the Air India website revealed fares on the Jammu-Srinagar route were Rs 718 if booked for travel in August and September. However for July, fares were touching nearly Rs 2,000 on the same route.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

