‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’: PM sets tone for 2019 polls at BJP meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call to BJP workers with the slogan “Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP ” and targeted the opposition’s “opportunistic efforts” to form a “mahagathbandhan” at the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi.

Giving the slogan of ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal Bhajapa’ (Invincible India, firm BJP), Modi exuded confidence that his party will win in 2019. “We have started our journey with confidence of victory. We enjoy the confidence of 125 crore people of India.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com