Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh attacked again by pro-Khalistan supporters in US; three arrested

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK was “brutally” attacked by a mob of alleged pro-Khalistan supporters in California on Saturday. Singh, who is also the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) , was earlier allegedly attacked by protesters in New York. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack in California.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the pro-Khalistan supporters can be seen pushing Singh to the ground, causing his turban to fall off, and kicking him. His face was also reportedly blackened before he was taken to safety. “I am hurt. They pushed me and kicked me brutally. It was a brutal murderous attack,” he told PTI adding that one of his associates has also been hospitalised.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

