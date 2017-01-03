Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Akhilesh-Mulayam Discuss Peace Treaty At Long Meeting

Samajwadi Party hit by a fight between Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav just ahead of UP elections.

NEW DELHI:  Akhilesh Yadav and estranged father Mulayam Singh Yadav are making a renewed effort at a truce to keep their Samajwadi Party from cracking in two just ahead of the election in Uttar Pradesh. After a meeting that expanded beyond two hours, sources said a peace treaty was discussed with these compromises: Mulayam Singh, who was replaced as party president on the weekend by his son, will reassume top boss role; Akhilesh Yadav will help decide the party’s candidates; and Shivpal Yadav, who is Mulayam Singh’s brother and a long-standing red flag for Akhilesh Yadav, will be granted a national role in party affairs, allowing the Chief Minister some more breathing space in Lucknow. However, as with all things Yadav recently, the health warning is that compromises have come unstuck with surprising alacrity.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.ndtv.com

