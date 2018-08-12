Akshay Kumar celebrates 70 years of free India’s first gold medal with a special video

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Gold is a fictionalised version of the Indian hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. Now, paying a tribute to the first gold medal ever won by the country, Akshay shared a video on his Twitter account celebrating 70 years of the iconic moment. He wrote, “Celebrate 70 years of free India’s first Gold by knowing how it feels by the history makers themselves.”

The video features legendary sports personalities, from the likes of Kapil Dev to Abhinav Bindra, Sunil Chhetri to Sachin Tendulkar; everyone makes an appearance. In the video, they are seen talking about the overwhelming emotion they felt when they won a gold for representing their country.

Credit: indianexpress.com