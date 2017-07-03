Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Akshay Kumar to host the Great Indian Laughter Challenge and not Bigg Boss

Added by Indo American News on July 3, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

akshay

The ultimate Khiladi of Bollywood is all set to entertain us with the next season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Who else would we be talking about?

It’s obviously none other than the multi-faceted Akshay Kumar!

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *