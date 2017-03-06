Akshay Kumar to launch the new version of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, which became one of biggest chartbusters of the 1990s, has been recreated for Abbas-Mustan’s ‘Machine’, that marks the debut of Abbas Burmawala’s son, Mustafaopposite Kiara Advani. During the 1990s, Akshay scored his first big hit with Abbas-Mustan’s ‘Khiladi’. He also starred in ‘Ajnabee’ and ‘Aitraaz’ which were directed by them. Extending the association, Akshay will now launch the song recreated for ‘Machine’.

Credit: indiatimes.com