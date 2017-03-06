Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Akshay Kumar to launch the new version of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Akshay-Kumar-to-launch-the-new-version-of-Tu-Cheez-Badi-Hai-Mast-2

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’, which became one of biggest chartbusters of the 1990s, has been recreated for Abbas-Mustan’s ‘Machine’, that marks the debut of Abbas Burmawala’s son, Mustafaopposite Kiara Advani. During the 1990s, Akshay scored his first big hit with Abbas-Mustan’s ‘Khiladi’. He also starred in ‘Ajnabee’ and ‘Aitraaz’ which were directed by them. Extending the association, Akshay will now launch the song recreated for ‘Machine’.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indiatimes.com

 
Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *