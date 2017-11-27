Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Akshay Kumar’s Diet and Formula for the Fit Life

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

akshay-625_625x350_41473401601

Unarguably, the fittest Bollywood star and a source of inspiration for many, Akshay Kumar is one of the few actors for whom fitness is a way of life. How does he do it? Let’s find out.

Akshay Kumar was always a fitness freak, even before he entered Bollywood. A martial arts expert and the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, he has been professionally trained in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. He is a black belt in Taekwondo and learnt Muay Thai in Thailand where he worked as a chef before beginning his successful acting career in India. 

Click here to read more

Credit: food.ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *