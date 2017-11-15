Alcoholism – Causes, Signs, Symptoms & Prevention

Alcoholism, or an addiction to alcohol, is often seen as a stereotyped, non medical condition, in our country. What we do not know is that an addiction to this poison often goes out of control for a person who has a dependence on alcohol. Alcoholism, or alcohol use disorder, is in fact a medical condition that needs treatment. Drinking alcohol within a moderate quantity is absolutely fine. In fact, wine and beer have a lot of positive impacts on one’s health. But, when drinking alcohol begins to impact one’s life in a negative way, it might be a symptom of alcoholism.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com