IAN- Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Alcoholism – Causes, Signs, Symptoms & Prevention

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

61655968

Alcoholism, or an addiction to alcohol, is often seen as a stereotyped, non medical condition, in our country. What we do not know is that an addiction to this poison often goes out of control for a person who has a dependence on alcohol. Alcoholism, or alcohol use disorder, is in fact a medical condition that needs treatment. Drinking alcohol within a moderate quantity is absolutely fine. In fact, wine and beer have a lot of positive impacts on one’s health. But, when drinking alcohol begins to impact one’s life in a negative way, it might be a symptom of alcoholism.

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *