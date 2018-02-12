Houston Community College-Home Page
Alia Bhatt is feeling the snow in Bulgaria, gears up for Brahmastra shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Added by Indo American News on February 12, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Alia Bhatt is off to Bulgaria to shoot for Brahmastra.

NEW DELHI:

Actor Alia Bhatt has jetted off to Bulgaria to prep for her upcoming film Brahmastra. Alia on Sunday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of herself and captioned it, “Bulgaria Calling. Brahmastra.”

She later shared a view of the snow in Sofia, Bulgaria, from the aircraft and wrote, “Winter is here.” The upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. According to recent reports, the film will also feature popular television actor Mouni Roy who will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Credits: indianexpress.com

