Alia Bhatt on father Mahesh Bhatt: Can’t wait to be directed by him

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Alia Bhatt was at the Vogue Women of The Year awards with Mahesh Bhatt.

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who received the Youth Icon of the Year honour at a gala here from her father for the first time, said he was best suited for the title.

Alia and a slew of Bollywood’s Who’s Who were at the Vogue Women of the Year event here on Saturday night. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the host for the star-studded night, read a statement.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

 

