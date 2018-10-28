Alia Bhatt on father Mahesh Bhatt: Can’t wait to be directed by him
Alia Bhatt was at the Vogue Women of The Year awards with Mahesh Bhatt.
MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who received the Youth Icon of the Year honour at a gala here from her father for the first time, said he was best suited for the title.
Alia and a slew of Bollywood’s Who’s Who were at the Vogue Women of the Year event here on Saturday night. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the host for the star-studded night, read a statement.
