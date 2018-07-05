Alka and Ajay Gupta Foundation, Promoting Healthy Communities & Happy Lifestyle

HOUSTON: Alka and Ajay Gupta Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in Houston, Texas, that is dedicated to supporting underserved children of Houston by offering and promoting education and healthcare opportunities. To celebrate education, the Foundation host’s annual back- to-school events in eight different Houston locations to help economically disadvantaged elementary school students and their families as they prepare to return to school. The first event started on June 30, where children received backpacks, grade-appropriate school supplies, books, and water bottles, and were treated to a day full of entertainment at Westward Square Apartments. The Foundation collaborated with YMCA, Houston Food Bank, and Evangelical Lutheran Church to make it a very successful event.



Houston families who have benefitted from our donations have made us realize the significance of basic school supplies and adequate support necessary for our youth to achieve their educational goals. Additionally, the Foundation focuses on engaging our Houston community in health and wellness education. In alignment with that commitment, the foundation has organized and funded several health fair projects and wellness events. On many occasions, the Foundation has collaborated with Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program to provide free healthcare services to medically underserved children in Houston who may not have access to appropriate medical care.

The foundations mission is to help and inspire children in our communities to not only access basic educational and healthcare opportunities, but also to pursue their dreams and strive to realize their full potential.