All Five Vishala Owners Welcome Patrons with Dhamaal @ VISHALA 5 GRAND OPENING!

WEBSTER: The sleepy water-centric town of Webster was awaken with loud Bollywood Music and chatter of hundreds of patrons cuing up early for the 10 am Grand Opening of Vishala 5!! Patrons filled the moderate sized store to the brim buying Indian vegetables for an unheard of $0.49 a pound, and loading up carts with below cost prices on the staples of every household, dals – most at $2.49, atta ridiculously as low as $1.99, vegetable oil staring at $16.99. Vishala celebrated the grand opening of its 5th location with Masala Radio in a short promotion of only 10 days. Vimal Vohra, and his sister Manisha, said “we were so pleased with the turnout and support from the local community, and look forward to serving the community with the freshest groceries and fresh mades snakcs from our Vishala To-Go Kitchen.”

They flew down from New Jersery, Actor Patel also known as Jagdish Patel with his wife dressed in vibrant multicolored Gujrati kediu and chunia choli. Vishala 1, Hwy 6 flagship owners Virendra & Yogina Thakkar, and Vishala 3 Westheimer owners Sanjay & Deepa Patel happily gave away grand opening gifts to the “First Customers”: first 50 – Silver Coin, second 50 – 1 gram saffron, and third 50 deluxe Deep Foods gift bags, and fourth 50 customers free Swad Chaki Atta 20 lbs and Free Swad Snacks.

Vishala 2 Katy owner Vyomesh Patel, and Vishala 4 Missouri City owner Jagrut Thakker were busy making sure all sale items were in stock and providing their usual excellent Vishala customer service.

Vishala 5 served a series of chatpatta snacks in five 20’ tents including pani puri, fresh fried samosas, chai, and the oh-so-tasty misal. Every 15 minutes the young adult kids of all Vishala owners, sporting the same branded yellow polos as their parents, passed out cases of cold water and other cold drinks. DJ Nish kept the crowd dancing with Bollywood hits amid showers of confetti. Purvi Shah of Clear Lake said, “I have never seen so much dhamaal in this side of town. Nothing makes Clear Lake residents dance in the heat but somehow the Masala Radio team did!” Hemant Dave sang “O Meri Zohra Jabeen” while Actor Patel in full kedhiu twirled with his wife Rangeeli dressed in an equally colorful chunia choli.

All five Vishala owners –the PANCH PANDAVS – were present for the auspicious time of the ribbon cutting ceremony by League City Mayor Pat Hallisey. Mayor Hallisey said, “It was important to me to be here today to welcome this new business to the area, especially one that promotes eating healthy food by stocking fresh fruits and vegetables. After losing a leg due to past not healthy eating habits, I try to promote this as much as possible. We value our Indian community who have contributed so much to our city development!” Vishala thanks their family and friends for their support, their suppliers for their generous giveaways – Raja Foods, House of Spices, Kailash Foods, Surti Sweets & Snacks, Krishna Impex, Bombay Imports, Zeenat Inc, Lqp Inc and Deep Foods, and media partners Masala Radio and Indo-American News.

Vishala 5 is open for business 7 days a week from 10:00 am to 8:30 pm at 17926 Hwy 3, Webster, Texas 77598 . Visit them online at vishalagrocerytx.com or call 832-932-5500.