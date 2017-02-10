HCC- Home Page
All members of UNSC should follow rules: China on Masood Azhar’s ban

Masood-Azhar

BEIJING: Reacting guardedly to India’s diplomatic protests over its move to block US resolution to list Pakistan-based JeM leader Masood Azhar as a terrorist, China on Friday hoped all members of the UN Security Council who are part of the anti-terrorism committee will follow rules.

“Will check on reports of India’s diplomatic protest,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told media briefing here when asked about Thursday’s demarche by India over China putting a technical hold of US resolution in the 1267 Committee of the UNSC to designate entities involved in terrorism.

Credit: timesofindia.com

