Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Massive search on for alleged mastermind Abu Ismail of Lashkar

Security personnel keep vigil at the site of the attack on Amarnath Yatris at Batango in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. (PTI Photo/File)

Security agencies have launched a massive search to hunt down the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Abu Ismail — the alleged mastermind of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack that left seven dead and over 30 injured on Monday evening. Proactive operations have been launched, mainly in south Kashmir, to nab Ismail as investigations including communication intercepts have pointed out to his involvement in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Credit: indianexpress.com

