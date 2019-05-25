Ambassador Shringla Gets Upclose View of Indian Presence in Texas

HOUSTON: A state visit is usually reserved for heads of state. But Indian Ambassador to the United States Harsh Varshan Shringla received a state visit to Texas during May 20-22 thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Dr. Anupam Ray, Counsul General of India in Houston and the entire consular staff.

On Tuesday, the Shringla team paid a visit to Austin to meet with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Agriculture Commissioner George P. Bush at the State Capitol.

Governor Abbott welcomed Ambassador Shringla to the state, and discussed ways to further expand economic ties between Texas and India.

The Governor and Ambassador spoke on the importance of the oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT sectors, as well as the need for skills-based training opportunities for Texas community colleges in India.

As the meeting concluded, the Governor thanked the Ambassador for his visit and reaffirmed the Lone Star State’s commitment towards strengthening the Texas-India relationship.

Governor Abbott visited India in 2018 as part of a trade mission promoting Texas, where he also met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Shringla had a breakfast meeting with representatives of the local Indo-American media and Indian businesses operating in Texas. Later that evening, he met about 100 Indo-American dignitaries at a dinner reception.

He also paid a visit to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and UH Chancellor Renu Khator. On Wednesday, Ambassador Shringla enjoyed a VIP tour of the NASA campus in Clear Lake City courtesy of Astronaut Sunita Williams.