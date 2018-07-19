Amerejuve Medspa’s 7th Location Opens @ The BayBrook Mall

HOUSTON: Amerejuve Medspa celebrated the Grand Opening of its 7th location in Houston at the BayBrook Mall on Saturday July 14, with Masala Radio’ Bollywood music, greeters, giveaways & a cool mix of mimosas & samosas. Even before entering the modern store, guests were invited to spin the Amerejuve wheel, and win one many cool prizes including Micro Facials, small area of Laser Hair Removal, or 50% off Coolsculpting. A team of 10 techs, led by Houston Area manager Epris Althen and Baybrook Mall Manager Malori McLearen, were excited to greet guests all day with open doors, introducing them to Amerejuve’s extensive line of Med Spa treatments, including Laser Hair Removal, IPL Photofacial, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Skin Tightening, eMatrix, BOTOX, Voluma, Volbella, Juvederm, Kybella, VASER Shape, SkinMedica Chemical Peels, Facials, Microdermabrasion, LATISSE, B12, Ultherapy, Skin Pen, SkinMedica Products, Elta MD Sunscreen, Revision Skincare and Baby Foot Peel.



In a relaxed setting with complimentary food and drinks, patrons could ask all their questions about the treatments, receive demos to quell any fears, and sample their high end skin care products. The most popular Grand Opening special package price was $999 for 6 sessions of Full Body Laser, and one of the biggest attractions to this location was that it was open 7 days a week. Charu arrived at 9:30 AM to be one of the first signups, “ I live five minutes from here and they will take appointments from 12-8PM on Sundays, perfect as I work the other 6 days a week”. Purvi signed up for a full body package for her husband Dharmesh saying, “I and most of my friends already completed a course of Laser Hair Removal from Amerejuve years ago when they first opened, but this package is also good for our Indian men who really have excessive hair in some odd but visible places”. While the Full Body route is extremely popular for teens and millennias who don’t think twice of the benefit of removing unwanted hair permanently from their body, there were quite a few ladies in their 40’s and 50’s who came in for the first time. One older patron remarked, “As I aged, I noticed new growth of hair on my chin, and several new places, and when I heard the radio promotions, I realized that it was so worth it to get rid of the embarrassment once and for all”.

Amerejuve is owned and operated by an Atlanta based group, with locations in California, Georgia, and Texas, and looking to expand nationwide. Houston spokesperson Amee Patel encourages people to call in on Masala Radio and ask her questions during her frequent Q & A sessions. “I believe that modern medicine has so much to offer us to maintain our youth. We are living so much longer, why not take advantage of all the state of the art, FDA approved technology that Amerejuve has to offer to look and feel young as long as possible. We spend so much on our homes, cars, and vacations, and even for medically necessary treatments and medicines, but we still don’t feel great when we look at the mirror”. The second most popular treatment was Velashape for cellulite and circumferential reduction, as well as non-invasive body contouring treatments including Zeltiq Coolsculpting. a

Visit Amerejuve.com or call 713-960-6262 to schedule a complimentary consultation at one of their 7 locations in Houston: Sugar Land, Katy, Galleria, Memorial, Shepherd, The Woodlands and now Baybrook Mall.