America a ‘developing nation’, can’t fund India, China subsidies: Trump

CHICAGO: President Trump on Friday said he wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the United States, which he considers as a “developing nation”, to grow faster than anybody.

Addressing a fundraiser event in North Dakota, he also accused the World Trade Organisation (WTO) of allowing China to become a “great economic power”. “We have some of these countries that are considered growing economies. Some countries that have not matured enough yet, so we are paying them subsidies. Whole thing is crazy. Like India, like China, like others we say, ‘oh, they’re growing actually’,” the president said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com