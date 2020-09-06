American Chemical Society Honors Kashinath Patil

Houston: Dr. Kashnath Patil was recognized by the American Chemical Society at a recent banquet for his outstanding 60 years of service.

Dr. Patil received the certificate of servce and was able to share the recognition with his wife Manda and his family and friends.

During his 60-year career, Mr. Patil has published numerous technical papers for the American Chemical Scoeity as well as other professional technical societies. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur with an M.Tech degree in high-pressure technology and catalytic reactions.