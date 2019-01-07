American jailed for attacking Sikh taxi driver with hammer in US
Added by Indo American News on January 7, 2019.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Swarn Singh, Texas, USA, Washington
Swarn Singh was attacked with a deadly weapon in December 2017.(@sikh_coalition)
A man in the US has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for brutally attacking a 53-year-old Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver in Seattle last year.
Swarn Singh was assaulted with a deadly weapon by Rory Benson in December 2017, according to Sikhs civil rights group The Sikh Coalition.
Click here to read more…
Credit: hindustantimes.com