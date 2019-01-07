American jailed for attacking Sikh taxi driver with hammer in US

Swarn Singh was attacked with a deadly weapon in December 2017.(@sikh_coalition)

A man in the US has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for brutally attacking a 53-year-old Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver in Seattle last year.

Swarn Singh was assaulted with a deadly weapon by Rory Benson in December 2017, according to Sikhs civil rights group The Sikh Coalition.

 

Credit: hindustantimes.com

 

