American Leadership Forum Announces New Vice President of Development – Manisha Gandhi

HOUSTON: Daniel W. Snare, President of the American Leadership Forum, Houston/Gulf Coast Chapter (ALF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Manisha Gandhi as its new Vice President of Development. “Manisha is uniquely qualified for the position. She brings a strong and varied background in business development, strategic planning, communications, marketing, volunteer management and fundraising,” said Snare.

Manisha comes to the American Leadership Forum, Houston/Gulf Coast Chapter from BakerRipley where she served as Director of Resource Development. She began her career in the financial services and insurance fields before shifting her focus toward philanthropy. She served as Director of Development for Akshaya Patra USA (in the southeastern United States), a global nonprofit that provides food for children in India. She also serves as a correspondent for TV Asia USA.

Gandhi is a graduate of the University Houston and is a Senior Fellow of ALF’s Class XL-Workforce Development. Gandhi said she is honored to have the opportunity to join the ALF team. “I am very excited about serving ALF and I look forward to expanding and strengthening ALF’s collective service to our communities and our region,” she said.

About American Leadership Forum: The American Leadership Forum (ALF) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to join and strengthen diverse leaders to serve the common good. ALF does this through a yearlong Fellows Program in which leaders can engage in dialogue, explore differences, and build relationships. ALF strengthens Fellows’ capacity to address public issues collaboratively and builds a strong leadership network to work for positive change in our community. Since ALF’s founding, more than 1,200 leaders from the greater Houston region have participated in the Fellows Program, now celebrating its 35th anniversary.

For more information, please visit www.alfhouston.org.