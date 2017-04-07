America’s Appreciation of $100,000 Contribution to Ian Grillot Overwhelms India House

HOUSTON – India House received thousands of messages and positive responses on social media, from Americans throughout the nation in response to its presentation of a $100,000 check to Ian Grillot, hero of the recent Kansas hate crime.

“Some of these heartfelt messages came with entirely unsolicited donations in amounts ranging from $5 to $20,” said Jiten Agarwal, India House Executive Member and chair of the India House Gala in Houston on March 25, when the check was presented in person to Ian to help him buy a house. The donations will be added to Ian’s house fund.

“Good always wins over evil, and these messages of appreciation from places and faces far away from Houston demonstrate clearly that the America, I know is full of good people,” said Agarwal. “We will continue building bridges between communities,” he further added.

“I applaud what Indian Community has achieved. It has transformed the narrative and demonstrated that it is a community that represents the best both in America and India,” said Consulate General of India Dr. Anupam Ray.

Grillot, 24, had showed true sense of the American spirit by intervening in the shooting of two persons of Indian origin on Feb. 22 and was himself shot in his hand and chest.

Here’s a small selection of the emotional responses India House received from all across America:

“I’m a teacher in Oregon, and have so many students with diverse backgrounds. When I heard about the shooting I just kept thinking how if could've been one of my sweet students, or their families, and was filled with grief and rage. Your incredible gesture brought hope and reassurance” – Oregon.

“I’m so saddened by what my country has become. We WILL change it for the better, I promise. Thank you” – Florida.

“I saw this on the news tonight and it brought tears to my eyes … so proud to have wonderful news in Houston! Bless all of you who made this happen!” – Los Angeles.

“This is amazing! I’m so impressed with Ian and your organization. I will be praying for the victims, their families, and all of you. We are one community and must stand together against hate. Thank you so much” – New York.

“Such genuine responses renew our faith in America’s greatness,” said Manish Rungta, India House President. “India House will continue to do all we can to be an integral part of this diverse nation of immigrants.”

“Some people from Kansas called to thank and cried on phone. It has been so touching,” said Col (Retd.) Vipin Kumar, Executive Director of India House.

India House mission is to unite cultures, create bridges and serve the community by bringing resources, education, services and Indian culture to Houstonians.