Amid growing uproar, makers ‘voluntarily defer’ Padmavati’s release date

NEW DELHI: Viacom18, producers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati, say they have voluntarily deferred the film’s release date+ . The film was set to hit the screens on December 1.

“Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘ Padmavati ‘, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st 2017,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com