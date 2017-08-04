Amidst the Glitz & Glam, Rajender Brings It On!

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards honors artistic and technical excellence of Bollywood professionals. IIFA is one such mega-event that daz-zles with glitz and glamour and is watched and loved by millions across the world. The success of such star-studded shows is a result of relentless efforts by the organizing committee, a.k.a the backbone. Rajender Singh happens to be one of the backbones of many of such triumphant events including the IIFA.

Rajender Singh of Star Promotions, a household name in Houston, has brought around a hundred victorious shows across multiple cities. Rajender has had the privilege of garner-ing an esteemed reputation within Bollywood biggies and stars. His shows have been well received and a hit amongst the public, whether it was the ‘Unforgettable’ which had the Bachchans, or ‘The SLAM’ concert with King Khan; whether it was Anupam Kher’s captivating play ‘Mera Wo Matlab Nahi Tha’ or the historical hit ‘Chanakya’, or the star-studded extravaganza ‘Dream Team’ that starred Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar.

Over the last two decades, Rajender has been very significant in conducting several inter-national shows, across multiple cities in North America. With his eminent stature he has won the respect of friends, fans, business associates and industry legends and many of the renowned Bollywood celebrities treat him like family. Over the past few years Rajender has represented Houston at the IIFA in a special way and this year was no different. The 2017 IIFA Awards, officially known as the 18th IIFA Awards ceremony honoring the best Hindi films of 2016, took place between July 13 -15, in New York. As usual, the IIFA fever is known to grip the world much before it is hosted and Houston was no dif-ferent. And much of the credit of this excitement also goes to Rajender who justifies their enthusiasm. On the June 1, live IIFA video press conference was held in Houston, Chi-cago and New York. Rajender and his team at Star Promotions had organized this event in Houston, which was attended by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and this splendid trio had a lively interaction with the Houston media.

The so-called ‘Bollywood Oscars’, the IIFA Awards, was being held in the USA. Bolly-wood’s biggest names were present at the iconic event, held at MetLife Stadium in New York. Stellar performances by Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, enthralled the audiences. A.R. Rahman celebrated his musical journey of 25 years and was felicitated for the same. It was indeed a heart-warming moment for Houstonians as Rajender, a proud Houstonian, was present as the backbone of IIFA’s organizing committee. Rajender cheerfully greeted the Bollywood stars and had his share of laugh riots and joyful moments with them. Be-ing overwhelmed with the love and affection he receives each year, he said, “ I am proud to be associated with IIFA. Every year I look forward to it as people are so respectful to-wards me, and it feels like a family gathering.” Rajender shares a special bond with IIFA’s Founder/Director, Andre Timmins, who seems very fond of him. Rajender thanked Houstonians for their support and made a mention that his shows are classy and value for money. Rajender appreciated IIFA’s vision in having India and Bollywood globally recognized. And through his efforts and vision, Rajender also seems to be help-ing by bringing in quality shows that charm, fascinate and delight the audiences. A cou-ple of Rajender’s upcoming shows include a play with Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, and one of the most awaited play Mughal-e-Azam, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. After a brief meeting with Salman Khan, Rajender discretely mentioned about their collabora-tion for some future assignment. Houstonians, keep a watch on this space and be the first to know when this news splits out on Indo-American News.

