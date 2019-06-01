Amir Dodhiya Qualifies for $1 Million New York Life Round Table for 3rd Time

HOUSTON: Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have elevated Amiralli (Amir) Dodhiya of the Houston General Office of New York Life to qualify for the exclusive “Court of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals® In addition to his role as a New York Life agent since 2008. Agent Dodhiya is a 10-year MDRT member and a 3rd-time Court of the Table qualifier.

Achieving Court of the Table status places Mr Dodhiya among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. He is recognized for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service, ethical conduct and production.

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business