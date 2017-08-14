Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for KBC 9, read what’s new this season

With the comeback of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, your drawing room is all set to resonate with Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice asking contestants – ‘Lock kiya jaaye?’. The ninth season of the most loved game show on Indian television has retained Amitabh’s line but has packed in a lot more for its viewers. The Bollywood megastar, who recently began shooting for KBC, took to Twitter to post pictures of the sets. Indianexpress.com has got some exclusive details about what’s new in the latest season, which is said to be pacy and riding high on technology.

While the overall format of the show remains the same, we have learned that the makers have added a lot of new elements, with technology playing a big role. A source informs indianexpress.com that this season the phone a friend lifeline will see a new twist. Now, contestants will video call their friends instead of a normal phone call. It would also be a perk for those friends who get excited hearing Amitabh’s voice for they will now be able to speak to him face to face.

