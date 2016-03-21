Amrita Arora REACTS to reports of Malaika Arora Khan’s split with Arbaaz Khan!
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan shocked everyone after the news of their split came out.One of the oldest couples in Bollywood, Arbaaz and Malaika were hosting a couple reality show on national television at the time. Though neither of them spoke about their separation, the grapevine was abuzz with rumours that Malaika has started living separately with her son, while Arbaaz is staying alone.
Later, the two were spotted dining with their families in tow but the divorce rumours were still doing the rounds. After much speculation, Malaika’s sister Amrita finally spoke about the split and almost confirmed the news that the two are getting separated. She said that the both individuals in question are “mature to take their own decisions.” So does that mean that the two will go the separate way after families and friends trying to patch them up?
arbaz and malika used to llok the best jodi of bollywood , i dont know y they broke up?
