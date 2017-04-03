Amul’s turnover grows 18% to Rs27,085 crore in FY17
Added by Indo American News on April 3, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Amul’s pouch milk, the highest turnover product, has shown volume growth in double digits while products like butter, ghee, ice cream, UHT milk, flavoured milk, paneer and fresh cream have also registered a double-digit growth. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Dairy major Amul on Saturday reported an 18% increase in turnover at Rs27,085 crore for fiscal 2016-17 on an across-the-board sales increase.
The turnover of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products, has increased by about 3.5 times in the last seven years.
Click here to read more…
Credit: www.livemint.com