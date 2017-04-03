Amul’s turnover grows 18% to Rs27,085 crore in FY17

Dairy major Amul on Saturday reported an 18% increase in turnover at Rs27,085 crore for fiscal 2016-17 on an across-the-board sales increase.

The turnover of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products, has increased by about 3.5 times in the last seven years.

Credit: www.livemint.com