Amul’s turnover grows 18% to Rs27,085 crore in FY17

April 3, 2017.
Amul’s pouch milk, the highest turnover product, has shown volume growth in double digits while products like butter, ghee, ice cream, UHT milk, flavoured milk, paneer and fresh cream have also registered a double-digit growth. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Dairy major Amul on Saturday reported an 18% increase in turnover at Rs27,085 crore for fiscal 2016-17 on an across-the-board sales increase.

The turnover of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products, has increased by about 3.5 times in the last seven years.

Credit: www.livemint.com

