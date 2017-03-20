An Anti-Immigration Website Posted A Video Of Indian Families Hanging Out In A Park

In the aftermath of the deadly Kansas shooting of Indian-born engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an immigration reform advocacy website that features photos and a video of Indian families relaxing in suburban Columbus, Ohio, has Indian immigrant communities across the country worried, with some unwilling to travel outside the towns where they live.

The site, SaveAmericanITJobs.org, argues that immigrants in the US on work visas are a threat to US tech jobs. Created and maintained by a 66-year-old computer programmer from Virginia named Steve Pushor, it has been circulating on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and email all week.

