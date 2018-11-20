An Elegant Event Hosted at Louboutin in Saks Fifth Avenue to Benefit Pratham!

HOUSTON: On Thursday November 15, ABC 13’s Women of Distinction and 2018 Pratham Holiday Luncheon co-chairs Farida Abjani, Dr. Sippi Khurana, and Shawntell McWiliam hosted an elegant event at Saks Fifth Avenue. 10% of the proceeds for every Christian Louboutin purchase were donated to benefit Pratham, a non-profit focused on educating children and youth in India. Shoppers previewed the enticing Spring/Summer 2019 collection while enjoying libations and light bites. Bags, accessories, and of course the signature Christian Louboutin red lacquered soled shoes were on display for the crowd. A special thanks to Brandon McClendon, personal stylist at the Fifth Avenue Club.

Pratham’s Annual Holiday Luncheon fundraiser will be held on Friday December 7 at 11:30AM at the Junior League of Houston. Attendees include dynamic civic-minded leaders from the business community as well as individual philanthropists, all with a personal commitment to improving child literacy in India. This year’s event will be hosted by KHOU 11 news anchor, Rekha Muddaraj and will showcase a stunning fashion show by Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Luncheon benefits Pratham programs focused on empowering young women with vocational skills and entrepreneurship support giving them an opportunity to lift themselves, their families, and future generations out of poverty. With support from the Holiday Luncheon, Pratham has been able to grow its women focused skills program and till date has trained 6500 young women and provided over 1300 of them with support to start their own micro enterprise.

Established in 1995 to provide education to children in Mumbai slums, Pratham (which means “first” in Sanskrit) is one of the largest and most successful non-governmental education organizations in India. Since its inception, Pratham has transformed the lives of more than 58 million underserved children and youth across 21 of India’s 29 states. In addition, Pratham has equipped 100,000 youth with relevant job skills and entrepreneurship opportunities.

If you would like to support Pratham and attend the Holiday Luncheon, please contact Mani Surkari at mani@prathamusa.org or visit www.prathamusa.org.

Also please save the date for our next annual gala on April 20, 2019 where we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary by honoring Pratham USA Founder & Chairman Vijay Goradia.