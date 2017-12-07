An Ocean of Cheer at the Samunder Club Holiday Bash!

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: In the ever expanding universe of organizations that serve the Indian community in the Houston Metroplex, it is surprising that there is still a group that has not been in the limelight but still has been quietly working away for the past 24 years.

Founded in 1993 by a small band of former mariners of Indian origin, the aptly named Samunder (for Ocean) Club of Houston, the group has since grown to 125 like-minded members whose roster includes more Captains than a Navy’s squadron! Most have formerly worked in the Indian Merchant Marines and commanded vessels across the seas before settling in the Houston area where they have put down roots and raised families.

The SCH is the largest organization of marine professionals of Indian origin, involved in various roles in the vibrant oil and gas industry in the US Gulf region. The members are engaged in exploration, deep water drilling, seismology, geotechnical, DP vessels, ocean engineering, ship management, ship yards/dry-docks, ship owners, vetting and inspections, chartering and brokerage.

SCH believes in sharing its vast collective bank of expertise with Houston’s oil and gas industry by organizing technical presentations and seminars. One of its aims is to impart this knowledge and experience – free of cost – to future generations and they do so by giving lectures and presentations in Houston area Middle Schools, High Schools and at maritime academies like Texas A&M Galveston. They work very closely with the West Gulf Maritime Association on maritime issues and are also very active in the student outreach programs along with industry participants like the Port of Houston and Houston Pilots and Maritime schools.

Every year the SCH also holds regular social events for their members, like a summer picnic and golf outings, a formal Foundation Day dinner and a Holiday Season party, which was held this past Saturday for the second year at the Signature Manor at 6968 Howell Sugarland in Houston. The cheerfulness of the season was captured in the decorations – with guests posing for portraits by the Christmas Tree – and the liveliness of the program which featured dances by three young performers from Sunanda Nair’s School of Performing Arts. The evening featured exotic appetizers and dinner by Nirmanz Food Boutique and music by a DJ who goaded the party goers with dance music till the wee hours.

Apart from recognizing over a dozen of their major sponsors, which of course were mostly maritime related, the event allowed the SCH to recognize its biggest sponsor “Capt. Prasad” and also Executive Committee member Jayant Roy Choudhury who has tirelessly worked during the year on all the technical seminars and representation of the club. They also felicitated one of their own, Capt. Jeet Kar and his wife the talented artist Keka Kar for their endeavors to give back to society to fight against childhood cancers.

In a major for the SCH, its President Pradeep Talan announced that, in 2018, the organization will launch a Samunder Maritime Scholarship. Additionally, SCH recognized the Houston International Seafarers Centre by making a small contribution to the group which takes care of seaman visiting Houston from around the world.