Annual Musical Performance of Kalabharati School of Arts and Music

Houstonians witnessed a music-filled day with Kalabharati School of Arts and Music aka Kalabharati on the auspicious day of May 5th, 2019. Recital of many extra ordinary and mesmerizing musical notes by young and old alike amazed parents and families gathered to celebrate the annual day along with Kalabharati students, stakeholders, and benefactors.

The Head Priest of Durga Bari, Honored Buddhadev Bhattacharya graced the event as Chief Guest in Sur Auditorium at Houston Durga Bari Society. Cheerful parents and audience members were excited to be present for the spiritual renderings. This occasion will long last in the memories of all.

In a memorable gala event, the program started with Vedic chanting, invocated by Yashvi Ganapathi, followed by Mihir Prabhu with Panchamrita Snanam and Siya Tamboli Mantra Pushpam. Mridula Karna, Karuna Surapaneni, Shivangana Pakalapati, Sita Goel, Dhivya Nagarajan, Geetha Ganesan chanted Ganapathi Atharwashirsha and Durga Suktam. The musical program began with a wonderful group performance of fifteen students rendering Raga Revati “Bho Shambho”. Shivangana Pakalapati, Dhivya Nagarajan, Bhinaya Muruganandham, Usha Narasimhan, Lakshmi Sushma Ponnada, Subha Vishwanathan, Eesha Surapaneni on Veena were accompanied by Jayesh Naik on Harmonium and Raju Pakalapati on the drums. Phani Durbhakula, Santosh Sivakumar, Sahiti Kommuri, Sharvi Dama, Jyotsna Kamath, Swetha Mandanapu performed on the keyboards followed by solo music performances.

All students were blessed and given awards by the Head Priest. Winners of Kalabharati 2019 Art competition received trophies.

Kalabharati was founded with a mission to teach the essential building blocks for happy, healthy and stress free life to build confidence in themselves.

Kalabharati has been imparting children and adults of Asian American origin, growing up in this country with Vedic values. It provides an opportunity for them to learn Indian classical music vocal and instruments and Vedic Chanting and bhajans in a loving and nourishing environment. Art classes are carefully tailored to teach children to master various techniques so they can apply and visualize art in all walks of life. In general, they teach Vocal, Veena, Keyboard, Harmonium, Guitar, Mandolin, Mohan Veena/ Slide Guitar and Vedic Chanting

Kalabharati expresses sincere thanks to Prabhu Abhay Joshi for the sound system, program coordination by Dr. Rakesh Goel, and photography by Ganesan.