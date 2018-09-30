Apple executive killed despite being Hindu, says Kejriwal; widow asks not to give the case religious twist

NEW DELHI: Giving a religious twist to the Apple executive death case in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Vivek Tiwari was killed despite being a Hindu, even as the deceased’s wife asked legislators not to play politics over her husband’s death. Kejriwal asked the people not to be blindfolded by BJP’s rhetoric, claiming that the saffron party won’t think twice if they had to kill all Hindus for power.

Responding to a tweet that asked if there would be a proper investigation into the incident, Kejriwal tweeted, “No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus.” In a subsequent tweet, the Delhi CM said the reality was that BJP doesn’t favour Hindus. “Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? Don’t be blindfolded. BJP doesn’t favour Hindus. If they have to murder all Hindus for power, they won’t think twice,” Kejriwal said.

Credit: indianexpress.com