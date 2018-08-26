Apple, JP Morgan, Pepsi fear ‘harm’ from Donald Trump’s H-1B visa policy

Dozens of top US business leaders including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon and Pepsico Inc.’s Indra Nooyi signed a letter expressing “serious concerns” about the Trump administration’s immigration policy changes and their potential to undermine economic growth.

The letter focused on recent changes in the area of high-skilled immigration. The executives decried moves that were said to include “inconsistent immigration decisions” and the likely curtailing of work permits for spouses of some high-skilled immigrants.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com