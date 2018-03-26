MFAH- Home Page
Applicants from India for EB-visas may drop by 80 pc: CanAm

March 26, 2018
As many as 500 applications were filed last year from India, resulting in an investment of around USD 300 million

MUMBAI: Applicants from India for EB- visas are expected to decline by up to 80 per cent if the US gives the go-ahead to hike the investment cap from USD 0.5 million now to USD 1.3 million later this year. 

The employment-based fifth preference category (EB-5) visa is meant for high networth investors (HNIs) to earn the green card which offers permanent residency in the US for themselves and their immediate family through a one-time minimum investment of USD 5,00,000 into a new business  ..

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

