Applicants from India for EB-visas may drop by 80 pc: CanAm

MUMBAI: Applicants from India for EB- visas are expected to decline by up to 80 per cent if the US gives the go-ahead to hike the investment cap from USD 0.5 million now to USD 1.3 million later this year.

The employment-based fifth preference category (EB-5) visa is meant for high networth investors (HNIs) to earn the green card which offers permanent residency in the US for themselves and their immediate family through a one-time minimum investment of USD 5,00,000 into a new business ..

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com